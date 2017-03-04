Everything About Your ‘Healthy’ Diet Is Bad And Wrong 

There’s some good news and some bad news. When it comes to your diet, you’ve likely been doing everything wrong. On the bright side, you’ll never have to endure another pitiful juice cleanse again.

A guide recently published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology aims to dispel some of the myths and misconceptions surrounding fad diet tips—notably the ones trying to deprive us of bread. According to the American College of Cardiology’s Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease Council, there are a few clear, scientifically substantiated guidelines when it comes to maintaining a healthy heart. Cutting through the noise are these simple do’s and don’ts.

Don’t …

Go on insane juice cleanses. Juicing strips your produce of ultra-healthy fiber, and many store-bought juices have added sugars. Sure, a little juice is refreshing every now and then, but don’t make it a dietary staple.

Go nuts with coconut oil. There isn’t much evidence yet to suggest coconut and palm oil are great for you to use on a routine basis, says the ACC. If you’re worried about your heart, olive oil will never let you down.

Waste money on supplements. No fancy powders compare to the real thing, which you can find in whole, healthy foods.

Panic about gluten. Unless a blood test reveals you have celiac disease or a gluten sensitivity, give up on your battle against bread. Life is too short for that.

Do …

Drink smoothies. Blending your fruits and veggies won’t lessen any of their fibrous benefits, and drinking them may keep you full longer than eating a plateful of produce.

Eat nuts. Moderation is key here, the ACC stresses, since nuts are high in calories.

Indulge with an egg. Like nuts, moderation is crucial to keeping your cholesterol levels low. To get all the health benefits, perhaps enjoy a hard-boiled egg in your salad and skip the bacon and cheese omelet.

Load up on berries. They’re chalk-full of antioxidants and they’re nature’s candy.

In summary …

So there you have it. It’s not super trendy, groundbreaking advice, but the health standard holds true that a diet of green, leafy vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and fruit reigns supreme.