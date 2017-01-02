The Wolfe Pit Eats The Legendary Cheeseburger In A Can
The German people have a proud history of innovation. They’ve invented world-changing products and ideas such as the airbag, gummy bears, nuclear fission, and the theory of relativity. But one major failure that just about undoes anything created in Deutschland would have to be the cheeseburger in a can. Unavailable in the United States, YouTuber Larry Wolfe had a friend in Sweden round one up and ship it stateside so he could taste the culinary marvel so you don’t have to.
The Steakhouse Burger promises a juicy, premium-quality burger with cheese and bacon between two sesame seed buns. The burger is pumped up full of more preservatives than the corpse of Vladimir Lenin and promises not to expire until midway through the Trump administration. Undeterred by what may lurk beneath the tin’s lid, Wolfe opened the can for his audience. “Everything seems to be a soggy gummy mess,” Wolfe said after removing the hamburger-like substance from its aluminum sarcophagus.
Wolfe peeled off each layer to reveal curdled cheese, an undercooked patty soaked in special sauce and two soggy buns As for the taste? “Actually not too bad,” Wolfe said. “The main thing I tasted was the Worcestershire sauce.” After taking a few bites without swallowing, the reviewer put in the microwave for a few seconds which didn’t improve the experience. “The taste was still ok, but the texture—hot and cold—was horrid. It kinda felt like a hard, dry sponge in your mouth. Kinda like your mother-in law’s meatloaf.”
A livestream festival for good.
-
This Bay Area Screening And Dinner Series Aims To Show The World What Food Looks Like “One of the great tragedies of the industrial food system is that we are so disconnected from a former agrarian lifestyle”
-
Food Wars: Xiaolongbao Edition “The reality is that both China and Taiwan share culture and history”
-
This Program Is Teaching High Schoolers To Feed The Planet “This is a problem that affects everyone, and we want them to own it”
-
Inside The Tiny Barcelona Restaurant Using Food To Fight For Migrants' Rights “Food provides a chance to share social, cultural, even political stories. It unites us as a society”
-
Indo-Dutch Is The Tastiest Fusion Food You’ve Never Had “Some people wonder, ‘Can you talk about colonialism?’ Yes we can, especially when we talk about food”
-
See The Staggering Amount Of Food That Walmart Throws Out Every Two Weeks "I really felt bad because I know a lot of people in the city or in this country, even in this whole world, they don't even get to eat proper food."
-
11 Drinks From Around The Globe You May Be Pronouncing Wrong Our handy guide to drinking around the globe
-
9 Delicious Invasive Species You Should Be Eating Chefs around the country are adding invasive species to gourmet meals
-
Your Favorite Farmers Market Food Might Be a Scam “I’m not going to get all Portlandia about it, but I honestly have no idea if I can trust these people” A squad of NYC detectives can tell if that’s artisanal cheese or if it’s from Safeway