Wendy’s Scorches Twitter Troll In Magnificent Clap Back

Where’s the beef? On Twitter, apparently. Fast food giant Wendy’s has earned itself quite a few new fans and some media love after a hilarious social media takedown of one irate customer.

The brutal back and forth started after the since-deleted Twitter account for @NHride (since deleted) took a shot at the chain for its slogan, “Always fresh, never frozen.”

Right before the New Year, the Twitter account for Wendy’s sent out the seemingly innocuous message: “Our beef is way too cool to ever be frozen.”

@NHride wrote back, “your beef is frozen and we all know it. Y’all know we laugh at your slogan ‘fresh, never frozen,’ right? Like you’re really a joke.”

At first, Wendy’s responded gently but after the critic kept coming back for more, the fast food restaurant finally decided it was time for him to get served:

The takedown was so severe that @NHride actually deleted their Twitter account. While we’d never endorse cyberbullying in any form, this vintage clap back is one people simply could not help but applaud:

And think about it, it’s not very often that social media decides to rally around a corporate entity, especially one delivering fast food. But that’s just a testament to how quick witted the anonymous voice behind Wendy’s Twitter account is. Whoever that person is should immediately be up for a raise, including an unlimited supply of Frosty’s to compliment that cold, cold throttling.

And lest you think this is just a one-off joke, check out this thread to see the carnage spill out to include any who test the wrath of our red-headed burger boss.