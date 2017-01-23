Last Friday, when President Donald Trump cut a cake at one of his inaugural balls, the towering confection became an unlikely source of controversy. Baker to the stars, Duff Goldman, took to Twitter in disbelief because Trump’s cake was the spitting image of the one he made for Barack Obama’s inaugural ball in 2013.

This prompted Trump’s baker, Washington D.C.’s Buttercream Bakeshop, to come forward and admit the cake was inspired by Obama’s. “Excited to share the cake we got to make for one of last night’s inaugural balls,” the bakeshop said in an Instagram post. “While we most love creating original designs, when we are asked to replicate someone else’s work we are thrilled when it is a masterpiece like this one @duff_goldman originally created this for Obama’s inauguration 4 years ago and this year’s committee commissioned us to re-create it.”