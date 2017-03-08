A huge trademark of the ever-expanding craft brew industry is the clever, funny, or just plain weird names that brewers bestow upon their beers. Having a beer with a memorable name such as “Peter Cotton Ale,” “Hoptimus Prime,” and “Sex Panther” is a great way to grab some attention in a crowded industry. But two brewers are making names for themselves by standing out for a more sinister reason: racism.

Craft beer enthusiast Ralph Marion from Birmingham, Alabama recently came across a bottle of #BlackStoutsMatter and took to Instagram to share his disgust. “When I saw it, I was wondering if it was a real beer. Then I started to really wonder what other would think about this, so that is when I posted it on my Instagram page,” Marion told Mic. An Untapped listing for the beverage shows that it’s made by a homebrewer known as the Birch Church Brewing company. The beer is described as a “jet black stout fermented with local maple syrup and aged on cognac soaked oak.”

Of course, the one person on Untapped who’s tasted the beer left an insensitive comment.

There’s nothing funny or clever about naming a beer after the #BlackLivesMatter (BLM) movement. BLM was started as a reaction to systemic violence against the black community after the shooting death of African-American teen Trayvon Martin. To poke fun at an activist movement born out of decades of injustice just to call attention to your homebrew is sick, but #BlackStoutsMatter isn’t the only racist craft brew.

There’s another stout brewer on Untapped known as “Black Beers Matter.” According to Untapped, the beer is “brewed with blend of British yeast, aged in mini bourbon barrels with locally roasted cacao nibs.” It’s possible the brewer wised up and realized they were profiting off racism because the brew is listed as no longer as being in production.