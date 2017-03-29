11 Oddly Satisfying Food Instagrams You Need To Follow
When the world seems to be falling apart, there’s nothing more relaxing than watching someone slice a cake with expert precision or make latte art that defies human imagination. A video by Luksan Wunder recently showed what the flip side looks like—and believe me, watching a tomato get squished by a dull knife is the visual equivalent of nails on a chalkboard.
Oddly satisfying photos and videos, on the other hand, take food porn to a new dimension. While there are many definitions of “oddly satisfying,” for the most part it means rare instances of perfection. How often are your vegetables sliced in mathematically perfect squares? Or maybe the better question is how often do you ice cupcakes without thoroughly botching at least a dozen of them?
There’s a reason we feel good when we watch things go right. It’s called mood management theory, and as Indiana University Media School assistant professor Jessica Gall Myrick explained to Refinery29, “It's the idea that genres of media get implicitly associated with certain feelings.” Basically, you start to assign feelings to certain types of media the more you interact with them. And who doesn’t assign feelings of elation with images of a perfect world?
If you need a quick pick-me-up (which, let’s face it, we all do), look no further than these oddly satisfying food Instagrams.
Behold the perfectly ombré latte
Rainbow M&Ms
Reverse slow-mo magic
Pasta on pasta on pasta
Cucumber heaven
Fine (latte) art
Hypnotizing cupcake icing
Meticulously organized citrus
Chocolate swirls of greatness
Is it a pizza or is it a pancake?
Delicious marbling
-
Smuggling Suitcases Full Of Fish For That Taste Of Home A Jamaican dish worth the risk
-
These Brilliant Bar Coasters Make A Powerful Impression On Patrons Driving Home An ad agency’s clever spin on the deadly combination of alcohol and driving
-
5 Creatives Mixing Food And Art In Delicious Ways From Fukishima vegetable soup to a faux Chanel bagel bag—our favorite food-art projects of the past few years
-
Cracker Barrel Is Getting Destroyed On Social Media After Firing ‘Brad's Wife’ You never should have messed with Brad’s wife
-
In The OC, It’s Halal-You-Can-Eat Eating through the options in this Republican hotbed
-
Don’t Buy Into The Food Industry’s Ridiculous ‘Holiday’ Scams We don’t need a special holiday for Melba toast
-
These 6 Female Illustrators Were Just Hired To Remake Beer Company’s Sexist Beer Ads Alcohol companies are starting to realize that sexist ads are turning off their fastest-growing consumer base
-
The Long, Strange History Of The Home Microwave A truly bizarre accident is the only reason we get to enjoy instant food
-
Never Fear, Food Media Will Be Fine 7 food media faves to replace the beloved Lucky Peach (R.I.P.)