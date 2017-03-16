McDonald’s has weighed in on the Donald Trump presidency and they’re not lovin’ it. In an acidic tweet to its 3.39 million followers, the company’s account wrote:

"You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back," said the tweet that was briefly pinned to the top of the McDonald's page. It concluded, "also you have tiny hands."

It must have been particularly hurtful to Trump, who literally celebrated his securing the Republican nomination by dining on a Big Mac and Diet Coke aboard his private plane. He even gleefully shared an image of the meal on his Instagram account:

He also appeared in a commercial for McDonald’s during the 1980’s in which he praises Grimmace for his “big and tasty” deal:

Of course, the blistering shot was too good to be true. In a follow-up tweet, McDonald’s claimed their account had been “compromised” by an unidentified source. It’s unclear if the rogue tweet came from a disgruntled McDonald’s employee or an outside hacker:

“Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this.”

Of course, not everyone was ready to let the moment fade away so quickly: