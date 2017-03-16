McDonald's Calls Trump ‘Disgusting Excuse For A President’ In Blistering Tweet
McDonald’s has weighed in on the Donald Trump presidency and they’re not lovin’ it. In an acidic tweet to its 3.39 million followers, the company’s account wrote:
"You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back," said the tweet that was briefly pinned to the top of the McDonald's page. It concluded, "also you have tiny hands."
It must have been particularly hurtful to Trump, who literally celebrated his securing the Republican nomination by dining on a Big Mac and Diet Coke aboard his private plane. He even gleefully shared an image of the meal on his Instagram account:
He also appeared in a commercial for McDonald’s during the 1980’s in which he praises Grimmace for his “big and tasty” deal:
Of course, the blistering shot was too good to be true. In a follow-up tweet, McDonald’s claimed their account had been “compromised” by an unidentified source. It’s unclear if the rogue tweet came from a disgruntled McDonald’s employee or an outside hacker:
“Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this.”
Of course, not everyone was ready to let the moment fade away so quickly:
-
Cheerios Is Giving Away 100 Million Wildflower Seeds To Save The Honey Bee Populations Around The World Honeybees pollinate 70% of humanity’s food crops. And they’re dying off quickly
-
How A Reporter’s Simple Tweet About Cereal Turned Into A Hotly Debated Social Media Firestorm Don't underestimate the passion people have for their favorite cereals
-
Our Calculations Prove That This Is How You Solve For Pie Don’t you just love math
-
Eating Pig Intestine Pudding (And It’s Vegan Alternative) In The Mid-Atlantic “Right there on the package, it’ll say: pork back, pig hearts, pig liver—there might even be hooves in there”
-
8 Fermented Beverages From Around The World You Must Try From horse milk to palm wine, fermented drinks are both delicious and healthy “That’s around the time I was told it was fermented horse milk”
-
Making Edibles Will Soon Be As Simple As ‘Just Add Weed’ The next wave in the marijuana industry is geared towards the DIY gourmand “It’s cheaper than buying them at the store”
-
I ‘Biohacked’ My Body—Then My Body Fought Back An intrepid journalist tries Bulletproof to achieve a perfect, healthy body and eternal life. What could possibly go wrong? “I want to live beyond 180, which is very achievable”
-
Meet The (Pea) Milk Man Fighting Big Dairy It all comes down to terminology
-
Everything About Your ‘Healthy’ Diet Is Bad And Wrong But there’s an upside