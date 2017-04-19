McDonald’s Employees Used This Brilliantly Simple Tactic To Help The Cops Catch The Facebook Killer
Employees at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s are being praised today after helping the police in their effort to stop alleged killer Steve Stephens. Branded “ The Facebook Killer” after he reportedly broadcast a video of himself murdering a stranger, Stephens’ run was hampered after he ducked into an Erie, Pennsylvania McDonalds to order a 20-piece nugget meal and a large fries. The restaurant workers immediately recognized him from photos posted online but were in no hurry to confront a man who had been deemed armed and dangerous by police. A cashier alerted the store manager, and the employees quickly concocted a plan on the fly to slow his progress.
They gave the man his nuggets but told him his fries would take a few minutes as a new batch was being prepared. A worker clandestinely called the police, but Stephens, in a hurry, left the restaurant without his fries. Though he would be gone when the police arrived, the delay was crucial in allowing the police enough time to catch him.
The pursuit ended when Stephens took his own life in his car during the pursuit.
While the end may have been a bloody one, the fact that it happened sooner rather than later ensured that no other lives were lost in the pursuit of Stephens.
The man’s victim was Robert Godwin Sr., a 74-year-old mechanic, father of 10 and grandfather of 14, who was taking a walk down the street when he was killed.
-
World's Oldest Person Credits Her Longevity To A Very Interesting Food Choice Sorry, there’s no rum on her menu
-
Carter Wilkerson Needs 18 Million Retweets To Win A Year Of Free Chicken Nuggets Twitter is helping him make it happen
-
This Restaurant Banned Children Under 5 … And Business Couldn't Be Better There's plenty of outrage over the decision, but sales are way up
-
This Clever Vending Machine Will Punish You For Buying Junk Food Would this machine deter your from picking the unhealthy snack?
-
This Infographic Shows How Only 10 Companies Own All The World’s Food Brands General Mills, Kellogg's, and Unilever own just about everything
-
This Restaurant Charges Rich People And Poor People Differently How—and why—do they get away with it? They’re allowed to give different prices for the same food
-
5 Best Lunches In the World Banish your sad desk salad for good
-
11 Oddly Satisfying Food Instagrams You Need To Follow Something feels so good about seeing things go right
-
Smuggling Suitcases Full Of Fish For That Taste Of Home A Jamaican dish worth the risk