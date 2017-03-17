Even among beer nerds, the Guinness brewery occupies rare air due to its history and ubiquity throughout the world. Even if you’re not a beer drinker, the Guinness Brewery in Dublin is a must-see, along with Jame Joyce’s home and St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Now, thanks to a partnership with Airbnb, Guinness is helping you with your accommodations for a couple nights during your stay, putting you up in a very posh apartment atop their fabled brewery.

As you can see from the picture below, it’s surprisingly modern (I was expecting something more rustic with a pub-like aesthetic), but still contains Guinness branding in the form of the toucan and the pillow featuring their harp logo.

It’s not available for rent, but it will be given out to a contest winner for a stay from April 24–25. You can toss your hat in the ring for a chance to win on the Airbnb site.

The web page is lacking in pictures of the residence, but below, find the one pic offered and the listing itself.

Then, as a cute touch, they listed Arthur Guiness, the beer’s founder, as the host of the Airbnb. Be sure to give him a good rating if you enjoy your stay.