There are three topics of conversation that can get just about anyone heated: politics, religion, and which girl scout cookie is best. Well the great cookie debate just got a little bit tougher because in honor of their 100th anniversary, the Girl Scouts have introduced two new s’mores cookies. One is a crunchy graham cookie and the other a crispy graham sandwich.

The Girl Scouts’ decision to finally bake a s’more cookie is fitting because the organization claims to have invented the campfire treat back in 1927. For the uninitiated, a s’more is a graham cracker sandwich with a toasted marshmallow and chunk of chocolate bar smooshed inside. The Girl Scouts first started selling cookies back in 1917 when a troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma thought they’d be a great way to fund their community projects. Since then, Girl Scout cookie season has become a time-honored American tradition right up there with baseball and apple pie.