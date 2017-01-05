The Girl Scouts Reveal Two New Cookies For 2017
There are three topics of conversation that can get just about anyone heated: politics, religion, and which girl scout cookie is best. Well the great cookie debate just got a little bit tougher because in honor of their 100th anniversary, the Girl Scouts have introduced two new s’mores cookies. One is a crunchy graham cookie and the other a crispy graham sandwich.
The Girl Scouts’ decision to finally bake a s’more cookie is fitting because the organization claims to have invented the campfire treat back in 1927. For the uninitiated, a s’more is a graham cracker sandwich with a toasted marshmallow and chunk of chocolate bar smooshed inside. The Girl Scouts first started selling cookies back in 1917 when a troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma thought they’d be a great way to fund their community projects. Since then, Girl Scout cookie season has become a time-honored American tradition right up there with baseball and apple pie.
Survey
How are we?
Take the Survey
A livestream festival for good.
-
NY Times Restaurant Critic Punches Down On Oakland Spot What is bad food anyway?
-
Eat Sushi While You Still Can, It Might Not Be Around For Long Kiss your rainbow rolls goodbye
-
Wendy’s Scorches Twitter Troll In Magnificent Clap Back He was burned so badly he deleted his account
-
The Wolfe Pit Eats The Legendary Cheeseburger In A Can Would you dare take a bite?
-
This Bay Area Screening And Dinner Series Aims To Show The World What Food Looks Like “One of the great tragedies of the industrial food system is that we are so disconnected from a former agrarian lifestyle”
-
Food Wars: Xiaolongbao Edition “The reality is that both China and Taiwan share culture and history”
-
This Program Is Teaching High Schoolers To Feed The Planet “This is a problem that affects everyone, and we want them to own it”
-
Inside The Tiny Barcelona Restaurant Using Food To Fight For Migrants' Rights “Food provides a chance to share social, cultural, even political stories. It unites us as a society”
-
Indo-Dutch Is The Tastiest Fusion Food You’ve Never Had “Some people wonder, ‘Can you talk about colonialism?’ Yes we can, especially when we talk about food”