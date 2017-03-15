How A Reporter’s Simple Tweet About Cereal Turned Into A Hotly Debated Social Media Firestorm
Viewed through one lens, the notion that grown adults would toss personal insults toward one another—all in the name of ranking their favorite cereals—seems farfetched and ridiculous. But when examined in the context among all the other mundane issues we’ve seen turn into tweetstorm nightmares, it seems almost inevitable that CNN reporter Greg Krieg’s comment on cereal rankings would light a social media powder keg.
Granted, comparing someone who puts Honey Bunches of Oats in the 80th percentile of cereals to a war criminal is a little … dramatic, but this is Twitter, where the bounds of decency and moderation are mere guidelines for behavior.
To that point, the responses came in fast, furious, and predictably profane.
Krieg, perhaps foolishly, stood his ground and responded to a handful of tweets before realizing that moderating this discussion would prove to be a Sisyphean struggle.
In Greg’s absence, the debate persisted.
“The Hague is too good.”
Omitting the Cap’n does seem like an intentionally incendiary act.
As with most social media fights, it didn’t take long before it was 100 percent unclear who supported what, and the whole thing just sort of turned into a beautiful dumpster fire that was clearly not about food anymore.
Another reasonable discussion facilitated by the ease and convenience of social media.
-
Our Calculations Prove That This Is How You Solve For Pie Don’t you just love math
-
Eating Pig Intestine Pudding (And It’s Vegan Alternative) In The Mid-Atlantic “Right there on the package, it’ll say: pork back, pig hearts, pig liver—there might even be hooves in there”
-
8 Fermented Beverages From Around The World You Must Try From horse milk to palm wine, fermented drinks are both delicious and healthy “That’s around the time I was told it was fermented horse milk”
-
Making Edibles Will Soon Be As Simple As ‘Just Add Weed’ The next wave in the marijuana industry is geared towards the DIY gourmand “It’s cheaper than buying them at the store”
-
I ‘Biohacked’ My Body—Then My Body Fought Back An intrepid journalist tries Bulletproof to achieve a perfect, healthy body and eternal life. What could possibly go wrong? “I want to live beyond 180, which is very achievable”
-
Meet The (Pea) Milk Man Fighting Big Dairy It all comes down to terminology
-
Everything About Your ‘Healthy’ Diet Is Bad And Wrong But there’s an upside
-
Debating The Virtues (Or Failings) Of German Style Beer Two boozehounds engage in a lager smackdown
-
Tuck Into The Only Food Magazine That’s Also An Art Journal “I’ve been told by some wine enthusiasts, though, there are some solid zinfandels around”