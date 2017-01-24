The Big Mac sandwich, for better or worse, has been a staple of the American diet since it was invented in 1967 by a McDonald’s franchisee in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Jim Delligatti created the burger to compete with the signature sandwich at rival Bob’s Big Boy. By 1968, the Big Mac was available at McDonald’s restaurants across the country and people have been singing “Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions – on a sesame seed bun” ever since. But the special sauce that makes the Big Mac so unique hasn’t been available to consumers until now.

On Wednesday, McDonald’s will announce how its customers can get ahold of one of the 100,000 limited-edition bottles of its special sauce. The announcement comes as part of a promotion for their two new burgers, the Grand Mac and Mac Jr. “We know there’s a lot of love for McDonald’s Big Mac special sauce and, in fact, actually found it’s the most talked about ingredient when it comes to the Big Mac,” McDonald’s chef Mike Haracz tells Mashable.

Although this is the first time people can get a bottle of Big Mac Special Sauce of their own, the fast-food company noted in 2012 that its special sauce wasn’t much of a secret anymore. The recipe had been available online for years. But if you can’t manage to get ahold of your own, Top Secret Recipes has cracked the code and made it available on its website.

McDonald’s Big Mac Special Sauce Ingredients:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons French dressing

4 teaspoons sweet pickle relish

1 tablespoon finely minced white onion

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt